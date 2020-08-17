Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) dropped 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26), approximately 29,930 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 5,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.50 ($2.49).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 million and a PE ratio of 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Property Franchise Group Company Profile (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

