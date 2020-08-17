ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

STKR stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019. ProPhotonix has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

ProPhotonix Company Profile

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

