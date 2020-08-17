ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,103,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,479,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,227,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,165,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

