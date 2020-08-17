ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 10,189 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,974. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

