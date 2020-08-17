ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 154 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,515.27. The company had a trading volume of 55,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,490.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

