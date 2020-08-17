ProximaX Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $164,635.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00151841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.33 or 0.01854850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00193390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00135553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX was first traded on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

