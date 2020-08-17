Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,182 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,182 ($15.45) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.09) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.48) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.30) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,455 ($19.02) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.36 ($18.33).

PRU traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,256.50 ($16.43). The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,204 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,164.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 12.03 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,585.50 ($20.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In related news, insider Shriti Vadera purchased 44,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,201 ($15.70) per share, for a total transaction of £528,440 ($690,861.55). Also, insider Philip Remnant purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.81) per share, for a total transaction of £12,860 ($16,812.66). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,045 shares of company stock valued at $54,186,070.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

