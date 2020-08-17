PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.2 days.

BCKIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

OTCMKTS BCKIF traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,947. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.