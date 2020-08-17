PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 795,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

OTCMKTS TBVPF traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 160,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,814. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, coconut water, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.