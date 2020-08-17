Pure (PUREX) Market Capitalization Hits $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00792036 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00012989 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00071744 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004826 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001006 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

