Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) & Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Financial Contrast

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -30.10% -6.61% -2.48% Bill.com -17.73% -17.32% -1.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Q2 and Bill.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $315.48 million 16.64 -$70.88 million ($0.44) -223.05 Bill.com $108.35 million 63.13 -$7.31 million N/A N/A

Bill.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q2.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Q2 and Bill.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 5 12 0 2.71 Bill.com 0 4 7 0 2.64

Q2 presently has a consensus price target of $100.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Bill.com has a consensus price target of $78.10, indicating a potential downside of 17.14%. Given Q2’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Bill.com.

Summary

Q2 beats Bill.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution. The company also provides Q2 Corporate digital banking solutions designed to support commercial end users; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information with existing subscription and digital point-of-sale services. In addition, it offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

