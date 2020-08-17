Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

QGEN traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 68,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,712.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $51.07.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 24,274.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,007 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $86,280,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Qiagen by 1,343.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,924,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,310,000 after buying an additional 1,791,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,856,000 after buying an additional 1,775,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Qiagen by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,672,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,989,000 after buying an additional 1,253,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

