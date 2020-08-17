Qitmeer (HLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $730,584.64

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $730,584.64 and $46,838.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00142076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.39 or 0.01886113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00191235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00140440 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinBene, CoinEgg, ZB.COM and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

