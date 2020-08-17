QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0336 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $8.05 million and $1.51 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00139349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.49 or 0.01883332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00139593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000163 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

