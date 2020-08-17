Qredit (XQR) Price Tops $0.0004

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Qredit has a market cap of $292,598.91 and approximately $473.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qredit has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000399 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005528 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002735 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000262 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

