Qtum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $505.25 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $326.35 million and approximately $505.25 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00027715 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, CoinExchange and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007383 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,669,700 coins and its circulating supply is 96,950,280 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BCEX, CoinEgg, Crex24, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Coinone, BitForex, OKEx, Upbit, Bit-Z, Ovis, DigiFinex, Coinnest, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Liqui, EXX, Huobi, Iquant, Coinsuper, LBank, GOPAX, ABCC, CoinEx, Poloniex, Exrates, Bithumb, Bibox, Kucoin, HBUS, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Cobinhood, BigONE, Binance, Bittrex, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

