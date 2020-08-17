Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Quantrx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 14,960 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 145,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB)

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market, based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test.

