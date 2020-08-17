Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 377,663 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,867 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,090,000 after purchasing an additional 335,408 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $49,992,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.66. 1,038,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,548. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

