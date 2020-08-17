Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 55,166 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,166 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.31% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $45,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,535.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,942 shares of company stock worth $15,336,293 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.14. The company had a trading volume of 572,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average is $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

