Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,981. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $87.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

