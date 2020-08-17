Rathbone Brothers plc Has $21.83 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,856,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,387. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.