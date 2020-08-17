Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,046,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

