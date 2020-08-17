Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 32,468 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.15% of Xylem worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 458,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,559. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

