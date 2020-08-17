Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.7% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.50. 15,527,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,771,528. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.