Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 22,608 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,608 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 56,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.60. 501,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

