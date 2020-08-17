Raymond James Analysts Give Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) a C$10.25 Price Target

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) has been assigned a C$10.25 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 52.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GUD. Bloom Burton lowered Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Knight Therapeutics stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.73. 186,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.93 million and a PE ratio of 134.20. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.73 and a one year high of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$45.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

