Raymond James Analysts Give Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) a $2.50 Price Target

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been given a $2.50 price objective by Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.89. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,627,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,532,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,000 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

