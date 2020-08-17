Raymond James Analysts Give Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) a C$7.50 Price Target

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) has been given a C$7.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.62 and a 1 year high of C$5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.