Raymond James Reiterates C$7.00 Price Target for K92 Mining (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) received a C$7.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on K92 Mining from C$6.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.20.

K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 46.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.58.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$37.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

