Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,824 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Ready Capital worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ready Capital by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ready Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $547.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. Ready Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, COO Gary Taylor bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

