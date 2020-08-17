RealChain (RCT) Hits Market Cap of $93,492.46

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $93,492.46 and $5,274.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RealChain Profile

RCT is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,603,790 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

