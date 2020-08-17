Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Identiv (INVE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE):

8/11/2020 – Identiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

8/10/2020 – Identiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/5/2020 – Identiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

7/30/2020 – Identiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

7/15/2020 – Identiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

7/9/2020 – Identiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

6/29/2020 – Identiv was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/25/2020 – Identiv is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Identiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

INVE traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.45. Identiv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Get Identiv Inc alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Identiv by 780.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 5.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 75.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.