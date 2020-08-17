Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CubeSmart (CUBE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2020 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

8/12/2020 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

8/10/2020 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – CubeSmart is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

7/17/2020 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.25. 1,373,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.30.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in CubeSmart by 21.9% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

