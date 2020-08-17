Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celestica (CLS)

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2020 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

7/30/2020 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $5.00 to $7.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $6.50 to $8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/30/2020 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2020 – Celestica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a $11.40 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Celestica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial.

6/29/2020 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

CLS traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $14,957,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 494.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,344 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,581,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

