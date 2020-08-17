Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $88.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $122.00.

8/5/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

7/31/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/23/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

6/22/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

NXST stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,362. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get Nexstar Media Group Inc alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 89,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.