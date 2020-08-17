Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.91 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $1.91 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.