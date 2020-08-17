ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $198,590.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $39.11 million and $198,590.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00794621 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.01498625 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,041.59 or 0.97804609 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00143230 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00075129 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bittrex, Bisq, Crex24, Upbit, Bleutrade, YoBit, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

