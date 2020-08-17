Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Down 2%

Rego Payment Architectures Inc (OTCMKTS:RPMT)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 7,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 55,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal.

