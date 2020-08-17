Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 167.7 days.

OTCMKTS RNSDF remained flat at $$30.00 on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. Renault has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $64.10.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

