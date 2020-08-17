Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) traded up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Renesas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNECF)

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

