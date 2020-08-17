Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.70

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 1926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

REGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.