Request Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, WazirX, Coineal and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Request has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $36.95 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00039696 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.29 or 0.05662001 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00048326 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00014701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,641,660 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinPlace, IDEX, DDEX, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Koinex, Bitbns, Coineal, Huobi Global, KuCoin, WazirX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Binance, Radar Relay, Mercatox, COSS and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

