Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Glu Mobile (GLUU)

8/13/2020 – Glu Mobile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah's, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. "

8/11/2020 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/5/2020 – Glu Mobile had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/24/2020 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/24/2020 – Glu Mobile had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Glu Mobile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.67. 2,834,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,229. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -109.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $554,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 271,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $117,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at $819,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,625 shares of company stock worth $5,204,553. 7.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

