Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Forward Air (FWRD)

8/12/2020 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2020 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2020 – Forward Air had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2020 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2020 – Forward Air had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $49.25. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,538. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,394.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

