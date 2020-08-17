Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sitime (SITM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM):

8/13/2020 – Sitime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

8/12/2020 – Sitime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

8/6/2020 – Sitime had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Sitime had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Sitime had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Sitime had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Sitime had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Sitime had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/30/2020 – Sitime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/30/2020 – Sitime is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SITM stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,896. Sitime Corp has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -105.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Sitime Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sitime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $88,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $58,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock worth $80,319,550. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sitime by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sitime by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sitime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

