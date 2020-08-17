Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of Retrophin worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $947.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.83. Retrophin Inc has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $267,026. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

