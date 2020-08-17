Richard Friesner Sells 500,000 Shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Richard Friesner sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $31,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,562,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,949. Schrodinger Inc has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.64.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schrodinger by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Schrodinger during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Schrodinger during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.