Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.47

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.47 and last traded at $63.44, with a volume of 4301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,366.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,201 shares of company stock worth $3,977,786. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.