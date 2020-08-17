Ruff (RUFF) Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. In the last week, Ruff has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00139993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.45 or 0.01875445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00190767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

