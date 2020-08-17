Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.90

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 14499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rwe Ag Sp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 63.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.